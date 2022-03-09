France 'worried' about delays to Iran nuclear deal amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

IRAN NUCLEAR TALKS

France has warned that further delays could obstruct a revived nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran, with the West at loggerheads with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

As Paris issued the warning on Tuesday that further delays could stymie a new nuclear deal with Tehran, Washington underlined that it would be uncompromising with Moscow.

Russia is a direct party to the nuclear negotiations - along with Britain, China, France and Germany - that are ongoing in Vienna. The latest round of consultations are aimed at reviving the 2015 deal to limit Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for sanctions relief.

Washington is participating indirectly, as former president Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018.

A spokeswoman for France's foreign ministry said: "We are very close to a deal," but Paris is "very worried about risks that further delays could weigh on the chances," in an apparent reference to Russia's demands for extra guarantees.

USA rejects Russian push for assurances

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has demanded written assurances from Washington that massive Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine will not affect its economic and military cooperation with Tehran.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has dismissed such demands as "irrelevant".

This comes as Russia has insisted that all world powers must have "equal rights" if the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is revived.

New deal near completion

On Sunday, Blinken categorically underlines that sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine "have nothing to do with the Iran nuclear deal".

France, meanwhile, has "called on all other parties to adopt a responsible approach" to the negotiations.

Washington maintains Russia is trying to up the ante and broaden its demands with regard to the JCPOA and that will not be open to discussion.

The negotiations in Vienna are reportedly "near completion" with a new deal on the horizon, and calls by some to halt the talks because of the war in Ukraine have been rejected.

This comes as Tehran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri is due travel to Vienna this Wednesday "to continue the talks".

