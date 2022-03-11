India 'deeply regrets' malfunction that launched missile into Pakistan

India - Pakistan relations

India has admitted it accidentally launched a test missile into Pakistan on Wednesday 9 March, 2022.

India has admitted accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan earlier this week. The incident was caused by a malfunction during routine maintenance, prompting an outcry from Islamabad over the violation of its airspace.

According to India's Ministry of Defence: "On 9 March 2022, in the course of a routine maintenance, a technical malfunction led to the accidental firing of a missile."

New Delhi gave its version of events after longtime foe Pakistan warned the incident could have "unpleasant consequences".

The ministry has called the incident "deeply regrettable", adding that there was however "relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident."

India's government has reportedly taken a serious view of the missile failure and ordered a high-level judicial inquiry into the incident.

The Indian Ministry Of Defence has explained that the missile which landed in Pakistan had been ‘accidentally’ fired, claiming that the incident took place due to a ‘technical malfunction’.https://t.co/vvbVBOBkxG — Naya Daur Media (@nayadaurpk) March 11, 2022

An accident waiting to happen?

Earlier on Friday Pakistan's foreign office said it had summoned India's chargé d'affaires in Islamabad to lodge a formal protest over what it called an unprovoked violation of its airspace.

Pakistan underlined the event could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.

Military experts have long warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the rival nuclear neighbours, which have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes.

The most recent was in 2019 which saw the air forces of the two countries engage in combat.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has called on New Delhi to share the outcome of its investigation into the malfunction.

