Macron warns that Ukraine war will 'deeply destabilise' food supply in Europe, Africa

French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel attend a news conference after an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace), following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Versailles, near Paris, France March 11, 2022.

Russia's attack on Ukraine will "deeply destabilise" food supplies in Europe and Africa as some of the world's most fertile agricultural land goes unplanted, French President Emmanuel Macron warned Friday.

"Europe and also Africa will be very deeply destabilised as regards food because of what can't be planted right now in Ukraine," Macron told reporters after an EU leaders' meeting at Versailles Palace outside Paris.

"We will have to prepare for that and re-evaluate our production strategies to defend our food sovereignty... but also to be able to define a strategy concerning Africa," he added.

Without it, he warned, "several African countries will be affected by famines within 12 to 18 months precisely because of the war."

The French leader added that still more economic punishment would be piled on Russia if it continues its invasion of its neighbour.

"If things continue in the military way... we will take further sanctions, including massive sanctions," he said, trailing a G7 statement on potential further measures "in a few hours".

"All options are on the table," he added, after EU nations have held off in the first weeks of the conflict from cutting off crucial oil and gas imports from major supplier Russia.

Brussels to ban luxury goods export

Elsewhere, Brussels will ban the export of luxury goods to Russia, striking a "direct blow to the Russian elite" as the war in Ukraine rages, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"We will ban the export of any EU luxury goods from our countries to Russia, as a direct blow to the Russian elite," she said.

"Those who sustain Putin's war machine should no longer be able to enjoy their lavish lifestyle while bombs fall on innocent people in Ukraine."

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops to pour into pro-Western Ukraine, triggering unprecedented Western sanctions against Russia and sparking an exodus of foreign corporations including luxury brands.

