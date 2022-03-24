NATO united against Russia, but rejects calls to send troops to Ukraine

Ukraine crisis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, 24 March, 2022.

Western leaders showcased their unity against Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, with Washington seeking increased military aid for Kyiv, NATO assigning more troops to its eastern flank and London imposing fresh sanctions against Moscow.

"The mood overall has been sober, it's been resolute and it's been incredibly united," the official said of the atmosphere at the summit meeting.

NATO said in a statement its continued support to Ukraine would include helping protect it against potential chemical, biological or nuclear attacks.

"We agreed to strengthen our deterrence and defence for the longer-term. We also agreed to give further support to Ukraine and to continue to impose costs on Russia," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said after the leaders gathered in Brussels.

The alliance has already massively increased its presence on its eastern borders since the start of the war, with some 40,000 troops spread from the Baltic to the Black Sea, and on Thursday agreed to set up four new combat units in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. More jets will be deployed.

Honoured by the decision of #NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe. https://t.co/06YkRkmX8J — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) March 24, 2022

Repeated pleas

NATO has, however, rejected repeated pleas by Kyiv to defend Ukraine's skies from Russian air strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who joined the NATO summit through a video call, urged NATO to provide Kyiv with unrestricted military aid and complained the West had not provided tanks or modern anti-missile systems.

"To save people and our cities, Ukraine needs military assistance without restrictions. In the same way that Russia is using its full arsenal without restrictions against us," he told NATO representatives.

But no troops or planes will be send into Ukraine, Stoltenberg reiterated, as the alliance boss extended his mandate for a year until the end of September 2023.

"NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people," Zelenskiy told the summit, adding he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to attack eastern NATO members – Poland and the Baltic states – as well.

Putin says his "special military operation" is meant to to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

Sanctions and strategy

A NATO official estimated that up to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine so far and a total of up to 40,000 have either died, been wounded, taken prisoner or are missing.

The month-long land, sea and air assault has hit residential areas, schools and hospitals in Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv and the beseiged port of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov. Russia denies targeting civilians.

The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will also be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies, which will bring Japan into the room with six NATO members, also in Brussels on Thursday.

The G7 and the EU will make clear any transaction involving gold related to the Russian central bank is covered by existing sanctions in a move aimed at stopping Russia from evading the penalties, the senior US official said.

Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union, countries representing more than half of the world's gross domestic product will have met in one day.

"Paralyse Putin's war machine. Oil and gas are at its heart," Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said. "We should set up a special third-party account to prevent revenues from going towards financing the war."

I condemn in the gravest manner #Russia's large-scale military attack against #Ukraine. Aggression is a crime that demands the clearest international reaction and strong response. We are with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people at this dark hour. We #StandWithUkraine. Слава Україні! — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) February 24, 2022

The EU – which says it has already taken in some 3.6 million refugees from Ukraine – is only very slowly moving away from Russian gas and still depends on Moscow for a large share of its energy needs.

Energy has largely been omitted from sanctions, the biggest loophole in measures that have otherwise frozen Russia out of world commerce to a degree never attempted before on such a large economy.

EU leaders are expected to agree at their summit to jointly buy gas, and Brussels also hopes for a deal with Biden to secure additional U.S. liquefied natural gas supplies.

(with wires)

