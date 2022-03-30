France says Mariupol humanitarian mission not possible 'at this stage'

Ukraine crisis

The conditions for carrying out a humanitarian operation sought by France to help citizens in the besieged Ukrainian port of Mariupol have not been met "at this stage," President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

This after the French leader spoke by telephone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Macron outlined to Putin details of the mission that France, Turkey and Greece want to put in place, but the Russian leader replied that "he was going to think about it" before responding, an Elysee Palace official said.

In the meantime, Macron added that "relaxing our efforts is out of the question" because the situation is "catastrophic" for Mariupol and its residents, the official said.

In response and according to the Kremlin, Putin told Macron that Ukrainian "nationalists" in Mariupol would have to "lay down their arms" before Russian forces allow any emergency humanitarian assistance.

It was the ninth telephone call between the two leaders since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, as Macron continues to keep a diplomatic line open in the hope of ending the conflict.

He sees his principal task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means", he told broadcaster France 3 at the weekend.

Ukrainian authorities say at least 5,000 people have died in Mariupol since the invasion began, with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky calling the siege of the city a "crime against humanity."

The Elysee official declined to comment on the latest round of cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, which raised hopes of progress after previous rounds of talks failed to produce any breakthrough.

"We wish to consult first with the Ukrainians," the source said. "For now the war continues" and "our demands remain the same."

