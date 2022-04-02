Will Hungarians vote to oust Europe's most illiberal leader?

Hungary

"A Hungarian Putin - or Europe? Vote on April 3rd" reads a huge election poster overlooking a highway outside Budapest. The poster shows the Russian president in conversation with his EU ally Victor Orban.

Sunday's elections in Hungary will decide whether Victor Orban – Vladimir Putin's only EU ally – stays in power, or if opposition candidate Peter Marki-Zay, who managed to get a colourful coalition of six parties together, can break the stranglehold of the incumbent's Fidesz party.

"Now, people are allowed to take a photo of their ballot paper [to show] where they've put their vote," Janos Gulyas, head of a communications company in Budapest, told RFI. Gulyas will be a voting official during Sunday's elections in Kisberzseny, a tiny village of just 76 inhabitants, a two-hour drive from Budapest.

"This is not for some souvenir, this is for all those people who will be paid for their votes. In small villages, the mayor decides if you get unemployment benefits, and maybe you have to show that you put your vote where the local mayor wanted you to," he says.

Janos Gulyas, from Budapest, will work as voting official during the elections on 3 April 2022, at the village of Kisberzseny, 142 km from the Hungarian capital. He is sceptical about the chances of the opposition winning. © RFI/Jan van der Made

Over the last decades, Orban, and his Fidesz party, have moved from middle-of-the-road politics towards populist nationalism. While opposition groups and independent observers cited instances of vote-rigging in previous elections, the opposition now struggles to even get its message across.

"Hungarian state television is financed from a yearly budget that is double the budget of the two largest private channels combined," Gulyas says. "State television has managed to invite 18 opposition politicians over the past four years. In that context the opportunity for the opposition to convey its messages is very limited."

Machinations

Szabolcs Panyi, an investigative journalist with online publication Direkt36, a crowd-funded media outlet based in a single apartment on Pozsony Street, is trying to keep up the fight.

The publication has grown in popularity after it revealed corruption scandals involving Orban's family and machinations behind massive procurement contracts involving plans by a Chinese university to build a campus in Budapest. It also exposed how Russian hackers had gained access to correspondence of Hungary's Foreign Ministry.

As a result, Direkt36 is blacklisted by government organisations.

"We can't get in any press events organised by them," says Panyi, and party officials shy away from interview requests. But not only the press is muzzled.

"Right now we have a democracy where independent institutions are losing their independence, they are controlled by government appointees, and there are no checks and balances in the system, meaning that the executive power has almost absolute power," he says.

Investigative journalist Szabolcs Panyi working in the office of Direkt36. The crowdfunded, online publication is one of Hungary's rare independent media. © RFI/Jan van der Made

Russian invasion

Russia's invasion of Ukraine brought a glimmer of hope for the battered opposition.

"During the first two days of the invasion, people thought Orban's friendship and support for Putin would finally bite him" one observer, who preferred to remain anonymous, told RFI.

But swiftly, using what The Economist weekly referred to in a recent article as "stealth autocracy", Orban managed to turn the tide. Presenting himself as a "candidate for peace", he scared voters drawn to the opposition by saying they may drag Hungary "into a war nobody wants".

During his last campaign rally, in the town of Szekesfehervar, he claimed that the opposition had "already struck a deal with the Ukrainians" for deliveries of light weapons, thereby increasing the chances of Hungary being an active partner in the conflict.

“This is not our war; we cannot win anything, but we could lose everything,” Orbán was quoted as saying by the Budapest Times, adding that "the only way for Hungary to stay out of the war was by not sending weapons or troops to Ukraine," and "not allowing the transit of weapons across the country’s territory."

Budapest mayor Gergely Karácsony on the campaign trail, 30 March 2022, 4 days before national elections. Next to him Miklós Hajnal, a politician of the Momentum Movement, part of a six-party opposition coalition against Victor Orban. © RFI/Jan van der Made

The opposition rules out Orban's claim to be "candidate for peace".

"This is a huge lie made up by the prime minister so that he could get the stench off having been a close ally to Putin in the past 12 years," Mayor of Budapest Gergely Karácsony told RFI.

"Moreover, he’s been the servant of Russian interests in Hungary and in Europe," says Karacsony – a representative of Párbeszéd (Dialogue), one of the six political parties forming the United Hungary opposition coalition.

Last minute surprise?

The forecast doesn't look good for the opposition.

"Victor Orban has a 2/3 majority in parliament, and one of the big questions in the elections on Sunday is whether he can retain that 2/3 majority," says Panyi, of Direkt36.

"The polls show that it is not realistic for the opposition to win. But it is also on the cards that Victor Orban can win a total majority and with that he can continue whatever he wants in tweaking all kinds of legislation in our constitutional system," he says.

Volunteers, some as young as 15 years old, at a rally for Hungary's United Opposition, Széll Kalman Square, Budapest, 30 March 2022. © RFI/Jan van der Made

"Still, we're keeping our fingers crossed," Janos Gulyas says. "I was surprised by Brexit, the election of Trump, so hopefully we'll have another surprise now, in another direction."

Hungarian politics The ruling party: Fidesz , was formed in 1988 as a centre-left/liberal coalition, opposing the then ruling (Communist) Hungarian Socialist Workers Party (MSZMP.) After the fall of communism in 1989, Fidesz (official title "Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Association") registered as a political party, but under its leader Victor Orbán it moved via liberal conservatism to outright authoritarian anti-immigrant populism over a span of 30 years.



The opposition, initially divided, managed to group together a mixed bag of six parties under the flag of " United for Hungary ," which in 2022 created a credible challenge to the Orbán hold on power. The six parties are:

Demokratikus Koalició ( Democratic Coalition ) led by former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány (social-liberal.)

) led by former Prime Minister Ferenc Gyurcsány (social-liberal.) Jobbik (Movement for a Better Hungary) lead by Péter Jakab. Initially right-wing and even accused of having neo-Nazi sympathies, it moved to the centre after 2015.

Hungary) lead by Péter Jakab. Initially right-wing and even accused of having neo-Nazi sympathies, it moved to the centre after 2015. Hungarian Socialist Party ( MSZP ) co-led by Bertalan Tóth and Ágnes Kunhalmi. Started out as one of two legal successors of the MSZMP but developed into a social democrat party.

) co-led by Bertalan Tóth and Ágnes Kunhalmi. Started out as one of two legal successors of the MSZMP but developed into a social democrat party. Párbeszéd ( Dialogue ,) led by Budapest mayor Gergely Karáscony and Tímea Szabó. Ideology: green-feminist-pro EU-social democracy.

,) led by Budapest mayor Gergely Karáscony and Tímea Szabó. Ideology: green-feminist-pro EU-social democracy. LMP ( Green Party ,) co-headed by Máté Kanász-Nagy and Erzsébet Schmuk ("green liberalism").

,) co-headed by Máté Kanász-Nagy and Erzsébet Schmuk ("green liberalism"). Momentum , led by Anna Donáth (liberal).

Fidesz holds 133 of the 199 seats in parliament (Országgyűlés), and the United Opposition 65.

Grey clouds over the Hungarian Parliament. © RFI/Jan van der Made

