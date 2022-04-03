Protestors rally in Hungarian capital in solidarity with Ukraine

War in Ukraine

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Budapest on Saturday, a day before the country goes to the polls, to demonstrate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Hungarians and Ukrainian refugees braved the cold and rain together to listen to speeches and songs, and express their rejection of the war next door.

Saturday's demonstration, organised by a civil society group supporting Ukrainian independence, drew in opponents of the war, of Russia's Vladimir Putin and incumbent Prime Minister Victor Orban who is running for a fourth consecutive term.

