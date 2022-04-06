US, EU ready 'crucial' sanctions as Russia is accused of war crimes in Ukraine

Ukraine crisis

A dog wanders around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles, in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday 4 April, 2022.

The United States and European Union were on Wednesday preparing to unveil broad new sanctions against Russia amid allegations of war crimes and the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Advertising Read more

The move comes a day after an impassioned address to the UN Security Council by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said decisions to impose sanctions “commensurate” with Russia’s crimes were a "crucial moment" for Western leaders.

This week shocking images of a mass grave in Bucha, north of the capital Kyiv, and the tied-up bodies of people shot at close range drew international outcry.

Reuters said its own reporters had witnessed the murders of at least four civilians in cold blood as Russian forces retreated.

Satellite images by a private US company of bodies in the streets undercut Russian claims that Ukrainian troops had staged the deaths as part of a "monstrous forgery".

Hitting energy sector

The proposed EU sanctions, which the bloc's 27 member states must approve, include a ban buying Russian coal and on allowing Russian ships to enter EU ports.

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Brussels was also working on banning oil imports.

Ukraine has insisted that banning Russian gas, which Europe heavily relies on, is vital to securing a peace deal to end the war.

Meanwhile French luxury giant Chanel, which has already shut its stores in Russia, said it would no longer sell its products to people who intended to take them to the country.

The White House said it would target Russian banks and officials, and ban new investment in Russia – while there were also reports that Washington was considering measures targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's two daughters.

Humanitarian crisis

Amid increasing support for a war crimes investigation are fears that more massacres could occur as Russia fails to take control of Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of residents remain trapped without food, water or power in the southern city of Mariupol, which has been under bombardment for more than a month.

On Wednesday British military intelligence said the humanitarian situation in the city was worsening.

Millions of people have fled their homes throughout Ukraine, creating Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

Read also:

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe