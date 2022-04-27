Destruction of radio tower in Moldova's Transnistria may trigger new phase in Ukraine war

War in Ukraine

A girl sits atop a Soviet era T-34 tank installed as a monument in Tiraspol, the capital of the breakaway region of Transnistria, a disputed territory unrecognized by the international community, in Moldova, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Ukraine has accused Russia of trying to create unrest in a Moscow-backed separatist region of ex-Soviet Moldova where recent blasts have raised fears of a spillover of the Ukraine war.

"Russia wants to destabilise the Transnistrian region and hints that Moldova should wait for 'guests'", Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukraine presidential aide wrote on Twitter.

Explosions hit the security ministry of Transnistria Monday and a radio tower on Tuesday morning, incidents that follow bellicose statements from Russian officials on Moldova.

And officials in Transnistria claim that what they call a "terrorist attack" on the radio tower "can be traced to Ukraine."

In a press release quoted by the Russia Tass News Agency, President Vadim Krasnoselsky, who heads the breakaway republic, says that "those who plotted these attacks pursue the goal of drawing Transnistria into the conflict."

He added: "Bad news: if Ukraine falls tomorrow Russian troops will be at Chisinau's gates," Podolyak said, referring to the capital of Moldova, which neighbours Ukraine.

"Good news: Ukraine will definitely ensure strategic security of the region. But we need to work as a team," Podolyak added.

Transnistria is an unrecognised breakaway region that seceded in 1990, followed by a short war in 1992, with the Russian army fighting alongside separatists against Moldovan forces.

The conflict froze and some 1500 Russian "peacekeepers" are still in place.

Moldova's requests to Moscow to remove the troops were never honored. In 2018 Russia ignored a note by the UN General Assembly that demanded the "complete with withdrawal of foreign military forces from the territory of the Republic of Moldova."

Security Council

The destruction of the radio tower in Transnistria comes days after remarks by Rustam Minnekayev, deputy commander of Russia's central military district, who said on Friday that "control over the south of Ukraine is another way to Transniestria, where there is also evidence that the Russian-speaking population is being oppressed."

By taking over Mariupol, the Russian army would create a corridor between the Crimean peninsula and the Donbass region in the east.

Linking Transnistria to the area north of Crimea can only take place if the port of Odessa is taken, which, until now has been spared heavy attacks.

Moldova, which has applied for EU membership but is still far away from fulfilling the requirmenets for accession, is nervous that it could be in Moscow's crosshairs next.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu urged citizens to remain calm while she stepped up security measures after the news of explosions was reported.

Sandu convened the country's Supreme Security Council after the blasts on Monday and Tuesday and said after a meeting of the Moldovan Supreme Security Council: "We urge citizens to keep calm and feel safe."

She condemned the explosions that hit Transnistria's security ministry, a radio tower and a military unit, causing damage but no reported injuries.

"This is an attempt to escalate tensions. We decisively condemn such acts," she said, attributing the explosions to "internal differences between various groups in Transnistria that have an interest in destabilising the situation".

Sandu said she had not had direct contact with Transnistria's leadership.

She said the Supreme Security Council had recommended that state agencies step up patrols and vehicle checks near the buffer zone with Transnistria, as well as tightening public safety measures and security checks on critical infrastructure.

