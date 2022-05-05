India's Modi in Paris, calls for 'immediate' ceasefire in Ukraine, does not condemn Russia

France - India

France's President Emmanuel Macron welcomes India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as Macron's wife, Brigitte looks on, before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, 4 May 2022.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again stopped short of condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine after meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Modi has been striking a balance between Europe and Russia, which supplies it with a large part of its arms and energy.

"France and India expressed their deep concern over the humanitarian crisis and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine," Modi and Macron said in a joint statement after they met in Paris for talks over dinner Wednesday evening.

They called for "an immediate cessation of hostilities" so that Russia and Ukraine can "come together to promote dialogue and diplomacy, and to put an immediate end to the suffering of the people."

Only France condemned "Russian forces' illegal and unjustified aggression against Ukraine".

India, which imports much of its military hardware from Russia and has significantly increased imports of Russian oil since March, has been walking a diplomatic tightrope between the West and Moscow.

India has refused to denounce Russia or vote against it at the United Nations over its invasion of Ukraine.

India between Europe and Russia

Ahead of his meeting with Modi, Macron's office had said he would focus on the consequences of the war, beyond Europe, including Europe. France wants to "help the Indians diversify their supply" away from Russian arms and energy, officials said.

In a media briefing on Sunday before Modi started a European tour, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said European countries "not only understand but also have deep appreciation" of India's position on the conflict.

Some 50 Indian food, ceramics and chemicals exporters will go to Russia later this month to explore “huge potential available for Indian products” created by sanctions imposed on Russia, the Trade Promotion Council of India told the Times of India.

Modi invited Macron to visit India again – he has visited three times since he was first elected in 2017 - to deepen cooperation on defence technology and clean energy projects.

Franco-Indian relations

France is keen to keep close ties with India, after Britain, the United States and Australia last year signed their AUKUS security pact, which involved Australia breaking off a lucrative French submarine contract.

India has bought dozens of French Rafale fighter jets and six submarines, and cooperates with Paris on civil nuclear projects.

French state-owned energy giant EDF wants to build six next-generation EPR reactors in Jaitapur on India's west coast.

