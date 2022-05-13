Paris demands 'immediate release' of French nationals detained in Iran

Iran detentions

The two French nationals, arrested for allegedly "fomenting insecurity", have not yet been formally identified but are believed to be holiday-makers.

France has summoned a senior Iranian diplomat after two of its citizens were detained in Tehran in what Paris said was a baseless arrest – as wider talks on reviving a nuclear deal have reopened, the EU foreign policy chief said on Friday.

Advertising Read more

Iran's intelligence ministry had said on Wednesday it had arrested two Europeans for allegedly fomenting "insecurity" there, but it had not revealed their nationalities.

"The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It calls for the immediate release of these two French nationals," the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Iran's Charge d'Affaires had been summoned.

The arrests come a week after a Swedish national was also detained and at a sensitive time, as the United States and parties to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal struggle to restore the pact that was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

The EU's coordinator for the talks Enrique Mora has been in Tehran this week to try and salvage the accord.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Friday that negotiations had been unblocked, adding that he believed a final deal was within reach.

"The negotiations had stalled and now they have been reopened," Borrell told reporters at a G7 meeting in Germany. "There is a perspective of reaching a final agreement."

'Organising chaos'

The two arrested were accused of "organising chaos and social disorder aimed at destabilising (Iran)" in conjunction with foreign intelligence services, Iranian state TV on Wednesday cited Iran's intelligence ministry as saying.

Christophe Lalande, federal secretary of France's FNEC FP-FO education union, told Reuters earlier on Thursday he suspected that one of his staffers and her husband, missing on a holiday in Iran, were the two arrested.

While there was no "absolute certainty", there was a "strong presumption" that it was her, Lalande said of his colleague, whom he named as Cecile Kohler. She was the union's international representative, he said.

Kohler had been due back in France earlier this week, he said, adding: "We have had no news from our friend."

French authorities did not confirm the name but a second diplomatic source said it was accurate.

Two other French nationals are held in Iran on national security charges their lawyers say are politically motivated.

Rights groups have accused Iran of trying to extract concessions from other countries through such arrests. Iran has repeatedly dismissed the charge.

Western powers have long demanded that Tehran free their citizens, who they say are political prisoners.

In January, an Iranian court sentenced French national Benjamin Briere to eight years in prison on spying charges, his Paris-based lawyer said, describing the trial as a politically motivated sham and his client as a "bargaining chip".

That same month, Iran re-imprisoned Franco-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, sentenced to five years in jail in 2020 but recently living under house arrest.

(Reuters)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe