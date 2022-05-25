France shares 'grief' and 'rage' following Texas school massacre

GUN CRIME

Grieving families outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Centre, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, on 24 May, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said France shares the "shock and grief of the American people" following Wednesday’s murders of 19 children and two adults in a primary school shooting in Texas.

In a post on Twitter, Macron condemned the “cowardly murders” of children who were "no older than 10" and their teachers, adding that France also shared the “rage” of those fighting to end firearms violence.

The tragedy took place at Robb Elementary School, in the Latino city of Uvalde, where a 18-year-old gunman opened fire on pupils aged seven to 10 before himself being killed by a border patrol agent.

19 victims were under age 10. Children and teachers were murdered in a cowardly attack in their Texas school. We share the shock and grief of the American people, and the rage of those who are fighting to end the violence. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 25, 2022

It is understood the lone attacker – who was armed with a handgun, a semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines – also shot dead his grandmother before heading to the school.

Reports say he went from classroom to classroom carrying out the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade in a country already scarred by a string of massacres.

The attack came just 10 days after a deadly, racist rampage at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

In an address to the nation hours after Wednesday’s massacre, US President Joe Biden called for new gun law restrictions.

“As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name are we going to do what has to be done?” Biden asked.

“Why are we willing to live with this carnage?"

