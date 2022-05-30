Eurovision winners auction trophy, give 850,000 euros to Ukraine army

WAR IN UKRAINE

Second-hand trophy, anyone? Kalush Orchestra put their winnings on the line.

Kalush Orchestra, the Ukrainian musicians who won the recent Eurovision Song Contest, have collected nearly 850,000 euros from the auction of their winners' trophy. They have handed the proceeds to a foundation working the help the Ukrainian armed forces.

The trophy is a giant microphone carved in crystal glass. It bears the Eurovision logo.

Kalush Orchestra put their prize up for auction on Facebook. When bids closed on Saturday, the winning offer was ajudged to Whitebit, a company which specialises in the transfer of virtual currency.

Whitebit's winning bid was 837,000 euros.

"You are incredible, guys," the band said, announcing the outcome. "Special thanks to Whitebit who are now the official owners of the 2022 Eurovisionb trophy."

The entire sum collected will now be handed over to the Prytula Foundation, which works to help the Ukrainian military.

On the Kalush Orchestra Instagram account, you can read the incontrovertible statement that "this is the first time in history that the Eurovion winners have put their trophy up for auction to help the Ukrainian army." Enthusiasts of pub quizzes please note.

Kalush Orchestra swept to victory in the competiton earlier this month, with their song "Stefania".

Russia was barred from competing in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine in February.

