EU Commission recommends Ukraine be granted EU candidate status

The European Union's executive arm recommends making Ukraine a candidate for EU membership, first step in a long process.

The promise of membership in a union created to safeguard peace on the continent holds deep symbolism for the nation at war. But it is only the first step in a process that could take decades.

The European Commission recommendation is the first step on the long road toward membership and comes a day after four European Union leaders vowed to back Kyiv’s candidacy.

The recommendation will be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.

Today, the @EU_Commission has adopted its Opinions on the membership applications of Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, after assessing them against our rigorous standards ↓

Fast-track

The war has increased pressure on EU governments to fast-track Ukraine’s candidate status. But the process still is expected to take years, and EU members remain divided over how quickly and fully to open their arms to new members.

The EU Commissions recommendation also includes Moldova, and Georgia. The two countries, it says, have "a solid foundation in place to reach the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights and respect for and protection of minorities."

The EU recomendation is merely symbolic, as candidate countries enter a process of minute scrutiny where they have to reach EU standard with 35 different criteria, so-callet "chapters of the acquis," including civil rights and financial transparency.

The move did nothing to silence the guns and artillery that continue to kill civilians and flatten cities as well as sending millions fleeing from their homes since Russia launched its invasion of its neighbor on 24 Febrary.

Russia pressed ahead with its attacks on cities in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, leaving desperate residents struggling to make sense of what the next years hold for them.

(With agencies)

