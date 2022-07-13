US opens new embassies and promises millions to Pacific Islands in move to counter China

Geopolitics

Australian minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong (L) listens to US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaking via video-link to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Suva on July 13, 2022.

US Vice President Kamala Harris assured Pacific island leaders of more U.S. engagement after acknowledging Wednesday the United States may not have previously provided the diplomatic attention the region deserved.

Advertising Read more

Harris’ virtual address to the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) meeting in the Fijian capital Suva, comes as China vies for more influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

She proposed new embassies in Tonga and in Kiribati, a Micronesian state that split this week from the 18-nation forum in a major blow to regional harmony.

Harris also proposed requesting that the U.S. Congress triple funding for fisheries assistance to $60 million a year and appoint the first U.S. envoy to the forum.

A Fact Sheet on the Harris visit, published by the White House on 12 July, added that the US will send representatives of its traditional soft power influence building tools, the Peace Corps and USAid to become active in PIF member states.

“We recognize that in recent years the Pacific islands may not have received the diplomatic attention and support that you deserve. So today I am here to tell you directly, we are going to change that,” Harris said.

Harris’ commitment was welcomed by Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, the forum chair who invited her to speak.

Her invitation was remarkable given that the forum’s dialogue partners, including the United States, China, Britain and France, have not been invited to this year’s summit.

“I think it is clear to see that the U.S. is certainly looking a lot more like the Pacific partner we have traditionally held it to be,” Bainimarama said.

.@VP Harris, vinaka for joining us virtually at #PIFLM51. I've said it before and I'll say it again: The USA is a Pacific power that has every reason to be a closer Pacific partner to our people, especially on climate, oceans, and maritime security. Hope to host you in Fiji soon! pic.twitter.com/50MU5W6zpF — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) July 12, 2022

The United States and the forum’s wealthiest nations, Australia and New Zealand, are concerned about a security pact signed this year between China and Solomon Islands.

They fear the pact could lead to a Chinese navy base being established in the South Pacific less than 2,000 kilometers from the Australian northeast coast.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Suva on Wednesday and held a bilateral meeting with Solomons Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare.

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (R) and Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare (R) attend a bilateral meeting at the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) in Suva on July 13, 2022. AFP - JOE ARMAO

Albanese’s government was elected in May with promises of more action on climate change and an additional 525 million Australian dollars (€300 million) spent on regional aid. Climate change is the forum’s greatest security concern.

Worst policy failure

Australia also has a security pact with Solomon Islands and Australian police have been maintaining peace in the capital Honiara since violence late last year.

The new Australian government has described the China-Solomons pact as Australia’s worst policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.

Albanese acknowledged in Suva that Australia in recent years has “not paid enough attention” to the Pacific island region. “And I know that the Biden Administration has said that,” he added.

“I very much welcome the increased engagement of the United States in the region," Albanese said, describing the support package Harris proposed as “significant.”

Both the Solomon Islands and Kiribati recently shifted their diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing. Kiribati’s withdrawal from the forum is being interpreted as a deepening of China’s influence in the region.

(With AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe