Revamped version of India’s national emblem met with scorn and outrage

A newly constructed sculpture of India’s national emblem on top of the new parliament building has drawn mixed responses from politicians, academics and even the public. The reactions range from bemusement to scorn and even outrage in some quarters.

The 6.5metre (21ft 3in)-tall cast shows four Asiatic lions mounted back-to-back on a circular disc. However, critics say the new lions look "ferocious" and stray from their original depiction.

The original ones are in Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh in northern India and were placed on the top of the Ashoka pillar by Emperor Ashoka in 250 BC during his rule over the Maurya Empire.

Furore over bared fang

Opposition political parties criticised the expression of the four lions of the national emblem, alleging the government has violated the constitution and described it as a "brazen insult to India's national symbol".

"To completely change the character and nature of the lions on Ashoka's pillar at Sarnath is nothing but a brazen insult to India's national symbol," said Jairam Ramesh, the Congress party’s general secretary in-charge of communications.

Critics say the new lions are seen as being more muscular and aggressive, with their teeth bared. Those who oppose it say the national emblem of India was meant as a sign of peace and that the earlier lions looked graceful and peaceful.

Another Opposition leader, Y Satish Reddy, of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party took to Twitter and mocked the new cast.

"Ashoka's lions now bare their fangs? Seems like a new addition by #ModiGovt! What's happening?" Reddy tweeted.

The national emblem is one of the most visible symbols of national identity and it is used as the seal of the Republic.

It was adapted from the Lion Capital of one of the Ashoka Pillars on January 26, 1950 when the country became a Republic and is on stamps, passports, coins and there are replicas of the original statue across the country.

Government defends emblem

However, the government has dismissed the criticism, saying the statue was a "perfect replica" of the original "except for the size". It further pointed out that it was done after research and a well-laid procedure.

"Sense of proportion and perspective. Beauty is famously regarded as lying in the eyes of the beholder. So is the case with calm and anger,” said housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Puri.

“The original Sarnath emblem is 1.6-metre high whereas the emblem on the top of the New Parliament building is huge at 6.5 metres."

The artists who sculpted these lions have refuted what they say are baseless allegations, arguing that the iconic design of Sarnath was completely adhered to.

Sunil Deora and Romiel Moses, who designed and sculpted the 9,500-kg bronze emblem, have said there is “no deviation” in design.

“We’ve paid attention to detail. The character of lions is the same. There may be very minor differences. People may have different interpretations. It is a large statue, and a view from below may give a distorted impression,” Deora said.

The new parliament building - which is still under construction - is part of the government's two billion euros plan to modernise old colonial government buildings in Delhi.

