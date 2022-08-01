Hailing frequencies open as tributes flow in for Star Trek icon Nichelle Nichols

Star Trek

US president Joe Biden led the tributes on Monday to the Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols whose death was announced on Sunday night at the age of 89.

"Our nation has lost a trailblazer of stage and screen who redefined what is possible for Black Americans and women," said Biden.

Nichols, born into a working class family in Chicago in December 1932, trained for stage and singing roles before landing the part of Lieutenant Uhura in the 1960s science fiction series Star Trek.

Disillusioned after the first season of adventures of the space ship Enterprise, she was dissuaded from quitting the show by the civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King who said her presence as a Black woman on the bridge was inspirational.

She remained on board for another two seasons to become one of the iconic characters along with Captain Kirk, Mr Spock, Dr McCoy, Mr Chekov and Mr Sulu.

William Shatner and George Takei, who played Kirk and Sulu respectively, mourned their former co-star.

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family. Bill — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) July 31, 2022

Takei tweeted a picture of the two of them together with a riff on one of the famous lines from the series.

We lived long and prospered together. pic.twitter.com/MgLjOeZ98X — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2022

"Our nation is forever indebted to inspiring artists like Nichelle who show us a future where unity, dignity and respect are cornerstones of every society," Biden added.

In one episode - Plato's Stepchildren - Uhura and Kirk were forced to kiss by a race of superbeings.

The embrace was among the first televised interracial kisses and added to the groundbreaking mythology of the show.

“Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation," tweeted Lynda Carter, who starred in Wonder Woman during the late 1970s.

"Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you.”

The American space agency Nasa also posted its thanks for Nichols' work encouraging minorities into becoming astronauts.

We celebrate the life of Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek actor, trailblazer, and role model, who symbolized to so many what was possible. She partnered with us to recruit some of the first women and minority astronauts, and inspired generations to reach for the stars. pic.twitter.com/pmQaKDb5zw — NASA (@NASA) July 31, 2022

Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, announced his mother's death on her official Facebook page.

"Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from and draw inspiration."

