Israel arrests suspects over stolen millions in crypto fraud against French treasury
Several suspects have been detained in Israel in connection with a multi-million cryptocurrency laundering scheme to defraud the French treasury.
According to a statement released by Israeli police this Monday, the investigation focused "on the suspicion of a large-scale fraud against the state treasury in France that was carried out from Israel."
The fraud allegedly involved the theft of millions of shekels "and the laundering of the funds by converting them to cryptocurrency," the police added.
Three people have been arrested and others have been detained for questioning on suspicion of money laundering and tax offences, according to the police, who did not detail the suspects' identities.
The investigation was conducted in cooperation with Europe's law enforcement agency Europol, French police, the Israeli Tax Authority, and the Cyber Unit at the Office of the State Attorney in Israel.
