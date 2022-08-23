US embassy urges American citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

UKRAINE CRISIS

A man walks near a destroyed school, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Toretsk, Donetsk region on 22 August, 2022.

American citizens still in Ukraine have been urged to leave the country immediately by the US Embassy in Kyiv.

The US State Department issued a security alert on Monday warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against civilian and government targets in Ukraine in the coming days.

"The US Embassy urges US citizens to depart Ukraine now using privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so," a security alert on the embassy's website said.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days."

"If you hear a loud explosion or if sirens are activated, immediately seek cover," the State Department added in its alert.

"If in a home or a building, go to the lowest level of the structure with the fewest exterior walls, windows, and openings; close any doors and sit near an interior wall, away from any windows or openings."

Ukrainian cities have begun imposing curbs on events linked to the country's Independence Day on Wednesday, amid fears of intensified Russian attacks.

The anniversary commemorates freedom from Soviet rule and also marks half a year since the Russian invasion.

