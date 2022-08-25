TotalEnergies accused of supplying fuel to Russian warplanes in Ukraine

War in Ukraine

French energy giant TotalEnergies has denied reports that it supplied gas condensate to make jet fuel for Russian warplanes in Ukraine via a local partnership.

The French Transport Minister has called for an investigation into whether French oil giant TotalEnergies was involved in supplying jet fuel to the Russian military through a local joint venture.

Clement Beaune on Thursday was reacting to a media report that claims that TotalEnergies is involved in supplying gas condensate that was used to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russian warplanes in Ukraine.

Such a move would violate sanctions put in place by France and the European Union following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

"This is an extremely serious subject, so there needs to be an investigation into whether, voluntarily or involuntarily, there has been a bypass of either the sanctions or the energy that a company, French or other, has produced," Beaune said on France 2 television.

Investigations into TotalEnergies

The daily Le Monde newspaper, using information compiled by the investigative nonprofit Global Witness, found that jet fuel delivered to two Russian air force bases in Siberia that were likely involved in air strikes in Ukraine was produced from gas condensate supplied by Russia's Terneftegaz, in which TotalEnergies holds a 49 percent stake.

The other 51 percent is held by Russian company Novatek, in which TotalEnergies also holds a 19.4 percent stake.

“This is the first time that we have evidence of a clear link between TotalEnergies and the Russian military's activities in Ukraine,” Louis Wilson of Global Witness told RFI.

“The warplanes that fly from the air bases supplied by this gas condensate - this fuel - are suspected of involvement in a number of attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including an attack in Chernihiv, just outside of Kiyv, on 3 March, which killed 47 civilians who were queuing up for food. These are clear war crimes.”

TotalEnergies denials

TotalEnergies said it did not operate infrastructure that would have supplied the Russian military, and had no knowledge about any potential jet fuel production by its business partners.

“TotalEnergies does not produce kerosene for the Russian army,” the group said in a statement in which it questions how reporters can affirm what happens to the condensate produced by Tereneftegaz.

The condensate, which is a raw material, also used in the production of natural gas, is “entirely sold to Novatek,” according to the company, which uses them in a refinery that it runs completely on its own.

“TotalEnergies has neither information on the sales made independently by Novatek on the Russian market, nor control over the sales,” it said, adding that as a minority shareholder in the company, it has no access to operational activities or details on sales.

Remaining in Russia

Beaune, who said he did not have enough information to take sides on the matter, was the first French government official to comment on the allegations, which could have an impact on President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to bring about peace in Ukraine.

While most global energy companies– and other firms – have stopped operating in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, TotalEnergies has been more hesitant.

It said it will stop purchases of Russian oil by the end of 2022, and it asserts that it has exited the Kharyaga oil fields.

But it has been reluctant to abandon its gas business, saying it is only involved in producing liquefied natural gas for export via Yamal LNG – activities which are not targeted by European sanctions.

