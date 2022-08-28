US claims Russia ignores radiation risk at Ukraine nuclear power plant

UKRAINE - WAR

A view shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022.

The United States has said that Russia did not want to acknowledge the radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, adding that was the reason Moscow blocked a nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the US State Department said: "The Russian Federation alone decided to block consensus on a final document at the conclusion of the Tenth Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"Russia did so in order to block language that merely acknowledged the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine," the statement added.

This comes after Russia blocked an agreement on Friday on the final draft of a review of a UN treaty that is considered to be the cornerstone of nuclear disarmament over criticism of Moscow's actions in Ukraine.

