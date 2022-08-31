West pays tribute to Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader who ended Cold War

RUSSIA

Then Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev waves from the Red Square tribune during a Revolution Day celebration, in Moscow, on 7 November, 1989.

Western leaders have paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev, the last president of the Soviet Union, who died on Tuesday in Russia at the age of 91. France’s Emmanuel Macron hailed a "man of peace whose choices have opened a path of freedom for Russians”.

Advertising Read more

Gorbachev passed away in a Moscow hospital after a long illness. He was a leader who “changed our common history” thanks to his commitment to peace in Europe, the French President said.

The ex-Soviet figurehead forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II, and to bring about the reunification of Germany.

Without him, it would not have been possible to peacefully end the Cold War, tweeted former US secretary of state Condoleeza Rice.

Mes condoléances pour la disparition de Mikhaïl Gorbatchev, homme de paix dont les choix ont ouvert un chemin de liberté aux Russes. Son engagement pour la paix en Europe a changé notre histoire commune. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 30, 2022

Peace laureate

In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute to "the courage and integrity" of Gorbachev, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.

Meanwhile UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed his "deep sadness", saluting "a unique statesman who changed the course of history".

In a statement, Guterres said that Gorbachev had done “more than anyone” to end the Cold War, adding: “The world has lost a great world leader, committed to multilateralism, and tireless defender of peace.”

Shortly after Gorbachev’s death was announcement by Russian news agencies, President Vladimir Putin expressed his “deep condolences”.

A spokesman said the Russian leader would send a telegram of condolences to Gorbachev’s family.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe