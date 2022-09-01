Experts optimistic as monkeypox infections slow in Europe, US

HEALTH

A monkeypox ward set up at a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, in July, after India recorded its first monkeypox case.

More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in the global outbreak, World Health Organization figures show – though transmission is slowing in Europe and the United States.

Advertising Read more

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that a drop in new infections had showed the outbreak could be halted, as the United Nations agency has listed 50,496 cases and 16 deaths reported this year.

"In the Americas, which accounts for more than half of reported cases, several countries continue to see increasing numbers of infections, although it is encouraging to see a sustained downward trend in Canada," he told a press conference.

"Some European countries, including Germany and the Netherlands, are also seeing a clear slowing of the outbreak, demonstrating the effectiveness of public health interventions and community engagement to track infections and prevent transmission.”

Cases have been reported from 101 territories, though only 52 have reported new cases in the last seven days.

The WHO triggered its highest level of alarm on 24 July, classifying monkeypox as a public health emergency of international concern, alongside Covid-19, after a surge in infections reported starting in early May among men who have sex with men

The disease has long been endemic in several African countries.

"Eliminating monkeypox needs three things: the evidence that it's possible, which we are now beginning to see; political will and commitment; and the implementation of public health measures in the communities that need them most," said Tedros.

"We don't have to live with monkeypox."

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe