Ukraine says mass grave found near recaptured city of Izium

Ukraine crisis

Unidentified graves of civilians and Ukrainian soldiers in a cemetery in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on 15 September, 2022.

Ukrainian authorities say they've found 440 bodies in a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, which was recaptured from Russian forces last weekend.

Advertising Read more

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium last weekend after occupying the city and using it as a logistics hub in the Kharkiv region.

They left behind large amounts of ammunition and equipment.

"Mass graves are being discovered in Izium after liberation from the (Russians)", with the largest burial site holding 440 unmarked graves, the Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted.

Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News: "Some died because of artillery fire ... some died because of airstrikes."

He said that forensic investigations would be carried out on every body.

Andriy Yermak, the head of Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, tweeted a picture of the alleged mass grave, saying more information was expected on Friday.

A mass burial was found in Izyum, Kharkiv region. Necessary procedures have already begun. All bodies will be exhumed and sent for forensic examination. Expect more information tomorrow.



Russia is a murderer country. A state sponsor of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/7pKTrYvlUF — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) September 15, 2022

Echos of Bucha

Zelenskiy put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused the Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," Zelenskiy said in a video address late on Thursday.

Russia has repeatedly denied it targets civilians or has committed war crimes.

Read also:

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe