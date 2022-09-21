Global Fund seeks record $18bn to fight crippling diseases

GLOBAL HEALTH

The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria is on Wednesday hoping to reach its $18 billion target to fund another three years to slow the spread of the diseases.

It’s is holding a donor conference – hosted by US President Joe Biden – on Wednesday in New York.

The fundraiser was delayed by two days so that Biden, who has pledged $6 billion in government support, could attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The highest ever "replenishment" goal set by the Global Fund comes amid rising economic pressures following the Covid-19 pandemic and the food and energy crises caused by the Ukraine conflict.

Strong pledges

Spokeswoman Francoise Vanni told AFP she was buoyed by recent pledges – including 1.3 billion euros from Germany and $1.08 billion from Japan – that had brought the fund "about halfway" to its goal.

"There's a lot at stake, and the $18 billion target is very much based on getting back on track to end AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030, recovering ground lost during the Covid pandemic and saving no less than 20 million lives over the next three years," she said.

"Everything is still at play and no decision has been made until it's been made ... But we have very strong pledges already in the bag."

If the Global Fund reaches its $18 billion goal, it hopes to use the donations to save 20 million lives and avert more than 450 million new infections of AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Saving millions of lives

Since it was created in 2002, the Global Fund has saved 50 million lives and reduced the combined death rate from HIV, tuberculosis and malaria by more than half in the countries where the Global Fund invests. That track record helps attract more investments.

“In a world where there’s so many demands, so many potential things that you could be putting money into, there’s a sudden attraction to putting money into things at work,” Global Fund executive director Peter Sands told The Associated Press.

The Global Fund was created in 2002 and brings together governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society groups, and the private sector to tackle the three deadly diseases, with new funding cycles usually every three years.

The $18 billion goal is 30 percent more than that raised during the organisation’s most recent replenishment, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France in 2019 - which raised a then-record $14 billion.

