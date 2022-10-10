French president extremely concerned by latest Russian attacks on Ukraine

CRISIS IN UKRAINE

In the wake of Monday's intense Russian bombardment of targets across Ukraine, French leader Emmanuel Macron has told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky of his extreme concern. Macron has promised increased military aid.

Advertising Read more

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "extreme concern" about Russian missile strikes on Ukraine on Monday during a call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky. Macon promised that France will increase military aid.

"The president spoke of his extreme concern about strikes that have caused civilian victims," Macron's office said in a statement. "He reaffirmed his full and complete support for President Zelensky and the commitment of France to increase its support for Ukraine, in line with the needs expressed by Kyiv, including in terms of military equipment."

The Kremlin has refused comment on the massive missile barrage on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Widespread power cuts

Power outages were reported in several regions across Ukraine following multiple Russian strikes on Monday morning that targeted energy infrastructure, regional officials said.

In the east, electricity cuts hit Ukraine's second city Kharkiv and its surrounding region.

G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky will hold emergency talks on Tuesday to discuss the latest Russian attacks on Ukraine, according to sources in Berlin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has assured Zelensky "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states".

Crimea bridge badly damaged

Kyiv was heavily bombed early Monday, a day after Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack which seriously damaged the bridge linking Crimea to Russia. The western city of Lviv has also been targeted. There are reports of dead and injured across Ukraine.

The Russian strikes hit several city-centre targets before dawn. These were the first attacks on the Ukrainian capital since June.

There have been "several explosions in the Shevchenkivskyi district -- in the centre of the capital," Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

Internet videos show black smoke rising above many areas in the city.

Ambulances have been heard heading towards the bombed parts of Kyiv, but there has been no information on the number of casualties.

Strikes have also hit Lviv in western Ukraine. President Zelensky says there are "dead and wounded across Ukraine".

Putin blames Ukraine for bridge attack

The explosion on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia left three people dead.

"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of Saturday's Crimea bridge bombing, which he described as a "terrorist act".

The lorry believed to have triggered the explosion was registered in Russia.

Putin is to meet his Security Council later Monday.

The bridge blast sparked celebrations from Ukrainians and others on social media.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address on Saturday, did not directly mention the incident, and officials in Kyiv have made no direct claim of responsibility.

On Saturday, Russia said some road and rail traffic had resumed over the strategic link, a symbol of the Kremlin's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

The 19-kilometre bridge is a vital supply link between Russia and the annexed Crimean peninsula.

Moldova concerned by missile paths

Moldova said on Monday that Russian cruise missiles targeting Ukraine had crossed its airspace, and summoned Moscow's envoy to demand an explanation.

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said on Twitter.

"I have instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation."

Moldova is a former part of the Soviet Union with a pro-Western government.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have flooded into the country since Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

Moldova was granted candidate status by the European Union in a show of support in the face of Russia's offensive.

Moldova has a small breakaway region, Transnistria, which is armed and supported by Russia.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe