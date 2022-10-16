India struggles to confront its mental health problems

INDIA - HEALTH

Nearly 150 million Indians need mental health services, according to a national survey, but only a fraction are seeking care amid deep-rooted stigma and a lack of resources.

Mental health issues have long been a taboo in India, but rising consciousness among the younger generation and the effect of the Covid pandemic have made people more mindful about their general welfare.

Yet while the country’s youth, especially in cities, are now more comfortable talking about their problems and seeking treatment, there is a huge swathe of the population, especially in rural pockets, that needs intervention.

According to a national mental health survey, nearly 150 million Indians need mental health care services – and fewer than 30 million are seeking care.

“The mental health systems assessment indicates not just a lack of public health strategy but also several under-performing components,” said Pratima Murthy, director of the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.

New remote service

According to reports by organisations including India Mental Health Observatory and the Centre for Mental Health Law and Policy, India is witnessing a growing number of individuals suffering from mental health issues, yet the budget allocated by the finance ministry for this area is below par.

With changing health patterns in India, behavioural and substance use disorders are coming to the fore. These disorders contribute to significant morbidity, disability and mortality amongst those affected.

Experts say India also faces a vast treatment gap and while this can be attributed to several factors, the core and underlying reason is stigma.

On the occasion of last week's World Mental Health Day, the Indian health ministry launched a remote, round-the-clock mental health service called Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) initiative.

Callers will be connected online to mental health specialists such as clinical psychologists, psychiatric social workers or a psychiatrist.

Workplace stress

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that poor mental health costs the global economy $1 trillion annually in lost productivity.

In India alone, a 2019 WHO estimate said the economic loss due to mental health conditions between 2012 and 2030 would be around $1.03 trillion.

“Around 47 percent of professionals surveyed consider workplace-related stress as the biggest factor affecting their mental health, followed by financial and Covid-19 challenges,” according to a recent survey by management consultants Deloitte on the mental wellbeing of employees in corporate India.

“These stressors manifest in multiple ways, affecting both the personal and professional facets of an individual’s life, often with associated social and economic costs.”

The report further estimates that poor mental health amongst employees costs Indian employers around $14 billion per year due to absenteeism, presenteeism and attrition.

"Mental health-related challenges are not new to the Indian workforce, but these have come to the forefront in light of Covid-19, and a younger workforce that is open to speaking about their individual wellbeing," said Charu Sehgal, Deloitte India's national leader of life sciences and healthcare.

“We need to take the necessary steps to create an environment where employees’ well-being is prioritised, and they have access to the support they need, so that everyone can thrive,” said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO.

