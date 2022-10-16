Macron praises 'historic' Lebanon-Israel maritime deal for gas exploration

LEBANON - ISRAEL

An offshore natural gas production platform photographed from the northern coast of Israel.

French President Emmanuel Macron has lauded the "historic agreement" between Lebanon and Israel that unlocks offshore gas production, saying the deal was an "important step towards more peace" between the Mediterranean neighbours.

Last Thursday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun approved the US-brokered maritime border deal, a day after Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said it would make conflict with Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah less likely.

At the weekend, President Macron congratulated leaders from both nations for their "efforts and their determination".

"This is undeniably an important step towards more peace for Israel, for Lebanon and all the countries and peoples of the region.

"It will also contribute to the prosperity of both countries."

A 'permanent and equitable' solution

The agreement between the countries – that have remained technically at war since Israel's creation in 1948 – has been applauded by world leaders including US President Joe Biden.

The written agreement "establishes a permanent and equitable resolution of their maritime dispute" and will go into force as soon as the US sends notice confirming it has received the separate approvals from both Lebanon and Israel.

The two nations will then register maritime border coordinates with the United Nations.

Under the deal, Israel has full rights over the Karish gas field which is expected to start gas production within weeks.

Lebanon will have full rights to operate and explore the so-called Qana or Sidon reservoir, parts of which fall in Israel's territorial waters.

