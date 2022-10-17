EU, France to step up training for Ukrainian troops

Ukraine crisis

The EU is to step up training Ukrainian troops on European soil and provide €500million for more weapons.

The European Union is planning to step up its military support for Ukraine by launching a mission to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers – 2,000 of whom will be trained on French soil. The bloc will provide a further €500 million to reimburse members' arms donations.

EU foreign ministers are expected to sign off on the decisions at a meeting in Luxembourg this Monday, with diplomats saying the mission should become operational by next month.

After almost eight months of war, Ukraine's forces are making progress on the battlefield and Kyiv's western backers are keen to make sure its troops have the capacity to keep fighting.

Several EU nations – including Germany and France – are already training Ukrainians to use the modern artillery systems, missile launchers and air defences they are delivering to Kyiv.

The meeting comes as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal reported on Monday that Russian strikes had hit critical infrastructure in three regions, knocking out electricity to hundreds of towns and village across the country.

EU training response has been slow

But the EU has lagged behind in providing large-scale training to help the country's military face off against Russia's invading forces.

The United States, Canada and Britain have already been training thousands of troops.

London is reportedly aiming to train 10,000 troops within this year and looking to more than double that next year.

Although the final details of the EU training are still being hammered out, the initial plan is to provide basic training to 12,000 soldiers and specialised instruction to 2,800 more.

Ukraine's neighbour Poland is due to serve as the main hub for the training mission.

A new tranche of €500 million in EU central funding will also be signed off to help cover the costs of arms sent to Ukraine.

That new slice of money will take the overall contribution for weapons from the EU's central coffers to €3 billion.

France to integrate and train Ukrainian troops

Meanwhile, programmes currently run by individual member states are set to continue and could be incorporated in the EU mission later.

On Saturday, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced that France will train "up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers" on its soil.

The soldiers will be assigned to French units for several weeks and training will be held on three levels: general training for fighters, specific logistics training and equipment training.

The minister underlined that France was "doing this while respecting the rules of law, without being belligerent, because we are not at war. We are helping a country that is at war."

France will also deliver 'Crotale' anti-aircraft defence systems to Ukraine, the number of which depends on the demands of the Ukrainian forces.

