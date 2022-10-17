Weather forecasters predict an unusually warm European winter

Climate change

Europe faces a higher than usual chance of a cold blast of weather before the end of the year, but the winter overall is likely to be warmer than average, the continent's long-range weather forecaster has said.

Temperatures this winter will be crucial for homeowners worried about the record cost of heating their homes, and for European policymakers seeking to avoid energy rationing due to cuts in Russian gas supplies.

"We see the winter as being warmer than usual," said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service that produces seasonal forecasts for the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

"Nevertheless there is a still a significant chance of a block situation, which can lead to cold temperatures and low wind over Europe," he told AFP as the service issued a monthly update to its forecasts.

Wind-free weather

A so-called block or blocking pattern in the winter can bring stable, often wind-free weather accompanied by freezing temperatures.

"This was looking more likely in November, but there now looks like a pronounced probability of a cold outbreak in December," Buontempo said.

'La Nina'

The ECMWF produces forecasts based on data from a range of national weather services around Europe.

Its forecasts consider indicators such as ocean and atmospheric temperatures, and wind speeds in the stratosphere, but do not have the accuracy of short-range reports.

The models provide the "best information possible, to give a hint, to guide our decisions", Buontempo said.

The European winter is expected to be warmer than usual because of the "La Niña" weather phenomenon, which is related to cooling surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

The World Meteorological Organisation said La Nina could be contributing to more frequent hurricanes like Zeta, which hit Louisiana in 2020. RAMMB/NOAA/NESDIS/AFP

"We know that in a "La Nina" year, the latter part of the European winter tends to favour westerly winds, so warm and wet," Buontempo said.

The agency will update its winter season forecast next month when it will have greater confidence in its predictions because "all the drivers for the winter will be more active."

(With AFP)

