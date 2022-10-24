Italy's prime minister meets Emmanuel Macron on her first day in office

MACRON MEETS MELONI

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting in Rome, Italy, October 23, 2022.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took her first steps on the international stage on Sunday, meeting French President Emmanuel Macron just hours after she formally took office.

Advertising Read more

The two leaders met away from the media for more than an hour in central Rome. Afterwards, Macron promised that they would work together "with dialogue and ambition".

Meloni's post-fascist Brothers of Italy party emerged victorious from general elections on 25 September.

Her new government is the most far-right in Italy since World War II, and takes power at a time of soaring inflation and an energy crisis linked to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

There are already signs of tension within her coalition, which includes Matteo Salvini's far-right League and former premier Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

Meloni was forced last week to repeat her support for Ukraine and Western sanctions against Russia after Berlusconi was recorded defending President Vladimir Putin.

"We must be united, there are emergencies the country is facing. We have to work together," the 45-year-old told her first cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone's third largest economy has sparked concern among Italy's allies, particularly in the European Union.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had a "good first call" Saturday with Meloni, saying she looked forward to "constructive cooperation".

Frank, pragmatic and constructive talks

Meloni's office described Sunday's talks with Macron as informal but "friendly and fruitful", covering the need for urgent and common action on high energy bills, support for Ukraine and migration.

"Meloni and Macron agreed on the willingness to continue to cooperate on the major common challenges at the European level and in respect of mutual national interests," it said in a statement.

A statement from Macron's office described the talks as "pragmatic and constructive", but also "frank".

Macron insisted on the need for the two countries to keep working together, as Europeans, neigbouring countries and friends.

But Macron's entourage made it clear that they would judge Meloni on her actions.

Earlier, Macron posted a picture of outgoing prime minister Mario Draghi, with the words "Grazie (thank you) Mario".

A cabinet to reassure worried critics

On Sunday, Meloni joined Draghi, a former European Central Bank chief in office since February 2021, for a symbolic handover of power.

They held private talks for almost 90 minutes before a smiling Draghi gave Meloni a small bell used in cabinet debates, which she, grinning, rang a few times for the television cameras.

As the only real opposition to Draghi's national unity government, Meloni swept up disillusioned voters and secured 26 percent of the vote last month.

She presents herself as a straight-talking "Christian mother", a defender of traditional values and of Italy's national interests, but her party has never before held power.

Meloni has sought to reassure investors that Italy's debt-laden economy is safe in her hands, appointing Giancarlo Giorgetti as economy minister.

Giorgetti, economic development minister under Draghi, is considered one of the more moderate, pro-Europe members of Salvini's League.

Draghi's energy minister, Roberto Cingolani, will stay on as government advisor as Italy tries to wean itself off Russian gas.

Catholic leader Pope Francis had earlier marked the start of the new government in his weekly Sunday noontime prayers, calling for "unity and peace in Italy".

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe