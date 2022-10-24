Western countries join Ukraine in denouncing Russian 'dirty bomb' claims

UKRAINE CRISIS

Russian troops guard an entrance of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Station, a run-of-river power plant on the Dnieper River in Kherson region, south Ukraine.

Russia on Monday reiterated its unsubstantiated claim that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory, saying Kyiv has nearly completed work on a device laced with radioactive material.

"According to the information we have, two organisations in Ukraine have specific instructions to create a so-called 'dirty bomb'. This work is in its final stage," Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said in a statement.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them of Moscow’s suspicions.

Western leaders rejected the claim, warning Moscow against fabricating pretexts to escalate the conflict.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.

US Secretary of state Antony Blinken on Sunday told his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, the world would “see through any attempt by Russia to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation” of the war.

Ukraine said the dirty bomb claims were "dangerous" lies, while Kuleba said Russians “often accuse others of what they plan themselves”.

Kherson advances

Russia has ordered civilians to evacuate territory it controls on the western bank of the Dnipro River, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing since the start of this month.

A Russian defeat there would be one of Moscow's biggest setbacks of the war.

Kherson's regional capital is the only big city Russia has captured intact since the invasion in February, and its only foothold on the west bank of the Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine.

The province controls the gateway to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized and claimed to annex in 2014.

Lack of mediation

Meanwhile the Kremlin said Monday that France and Germany were showing "no desire" to participate in mediation on the Ukrainian conflict, and praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's offer to organise talks.

"Ankara takes a different position from that of Paris and Berlin ... and has declared its readiness to continue mediation efforts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"(French President Emmanuel) Macron and (German Chancellor Olaf) Scholz have shown no desire to listen to Russia's position or participate in mediation efforts.”

(with wires)

