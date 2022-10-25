Nato holds European nuclear exercises as Russia war tensions simmer

War in Ukraine

Nato is holding long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use any means to defend Russian territory. Moscow is set to hold its own nuclear drills.

Advertising Read more

Fourteen of Nato's 30 member countries are taking part in the exercises, which the military alliance said involve around 60 aircraft including fighter jets and surveillance and refueling planes.

The bulk of the war games will be held at least 1,000 kilometers rom Russia’s borders.

Carte commentée.

Un exercice de dissuasion nucléaire otanien sous haute tension, Steadfast Noon 2022.

Par B. LAMBERT



Co-publication @AbPictoris et @diploweb https://t.co/jDChDBjjPq

Sous deux formats, dont PDF haute qualité @Delphinepapin@FranceFattori pic.twitter.com/PuKUnz1erc — Diploweb (@diploweb) October 25, 2022

Acoording to a Nato statement, US long-range B-52 bombers will also take part in the manoeuvers, dubbed "Steadfast Noon," which will run until 30 October. Nato did not offer any media access.

Nato said that training flights are taking place over Belgium, which is hosting Steadfast Noon this year, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom. The exercises involve fighter jets capable of carrying nuclear warheads, but do not involve any live munitions.

Russsian Sukhoi SU-30 fighter plane REUTERS

The exercises were planned before Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February. Russia usually holds its own annual manoeuvers around the same time, and Nato is expecting Moscow to exercise its nuclear forces sometime this month.

Thunder

Russia announced its own nuclear exercises "Grom" ("Thunder") late last year. However, a specific date for the latest "Grom" had not been given, and Nato has not been informed, as required by the New START treaty which stipulate that a 2 weeks notification must be given "prior to a major strategic exercise involving heavy bombers."

In January, just weeks before the invasion into Ukraine, Russia already staged a first round of "Grom" exercises.

(With agencies)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe