EU hits out at Iranian sanctions on European politicians and media

Protests and demonstrations in support of women's rights have taken place in Iran since the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The European Union on Thursday branded as politically motivated a decision by the Iranian government to place sanctions on European politicians and media outlets including Radio France Internationale.

Iran targeted eight institutions including the International League against Racism and Anti-Semitism as well as the International Committee in Search of Justice with visa bans and the seizure of property or assets.

The Persian versions of RFI and the German broadcaster Deutsche Welle were also on the list for allegedly supporting terrorist groups, inciting violence and provoking riots.

They were also accused of violence and terrorist acts in the country since a wave of protests erupted following the death last month of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died after being taken into custody by the morality police. Rallies and protests have left more than 200 people dead, according to rights monitoring groups.

"The European Union rejects the sanctions as they appear to be purely politically motivated," foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said.

"When you take the EU sanctions [on Iran], they are adopted on clear legal grounds, based on the evidence of human rights violations in Iran."

Ten days ago, the EU imposed sanctions against Iran's morality police and 11 officials including the telecommunications minister.

"Instead of focusing on political retaliation and counter sanctions, Iran's leaders need to listen to their own population, to the young people, and to grant them the basic rights including the right to the freedom of expression," added Stano.

On Wednesday, a dozen women foreign ministers – including France's Catherine Colonna – jointly condemned Iran's crackdown on women's rights.

"As women foreign ministers, we feel a responsibility to echo the voices of Iranian women," said the statement issued by ministers from Albania, Andorra, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Iceland, Kosovo, Libya, Liechtenstein, New Zealand and Norway.

"We are also gravely concerned by the ongoing violent crackdowns on and the disproportionate use of force against civilians, in particular women and students, as well as the harassment of journalists."

The foreign ministers' statement came as the United States imposed a new round of financial blocks on members of Iran's intelligence agency, leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guard as well as prison wardens.

Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's president, has accused the United States of conducting a failed policy of destabilisation.

