EU leader tours Western Balkans and Serbia to seek more influence

Albanian PM Edi Rama (left), speaks with European Council President Charles Michel, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, North Macedonian PM Dimitar Kovacevski, French President Emmanuel Macron, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Montenegro President Milo Dukanovic and Bulgarian PM Petkov Kiril at an EU-Western Balkans summit in Brussels in June, 2022.

The European Union is in the midst of yet another goodwill trip through the Western Balkans to drum up support for the bloc and to make sure that Europe's historical tinderbox is not about to pick the side of hostile Russia or strategic rival China in the world of geopolitics.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Friday stop in Serbia, by far the most important nation in the southern region, during her whirlwind six-nation tour.

Serbia has shown scant regard for solidarity in joining EU sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

For years, the 27-nation EU has been caught in two minds over the Western Balkans. The bloc is seeking to pull them close as allies and hold off foreign interference, but also keep them at arm's length since their weaker economies and political institutions are far from ready to seamlessly integrate into the EU's single market of open trade and Western democratic ideals.

For Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, there's an extra complication: Kosovo.

Serbia and its former province still have a bitter relationship two decades after the 1990s Kosovo war led to Pristina breaking away and later declaring independence.

Belgrade refuses to recognise Kosovo, still considering it to be Serbia's southern province, despite a majority of European Union countries and the US recognising it as a sovereign nation.

In 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Serbia and Kosovo "to find a global and sustainable solution". Serbia recognizing Kosovo is one of the conditions for Belgrade to eventually join the EU.

Talks have continued, but did not yield any concrete result yet.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic shake hands after a joint news conference, Serbia, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

But overall, Balkan nations feel they've been left in the cold by Brussels. The result has been frustration, sometimes bordering on alienation.

For years now, the EU has dangled the prospect of membership, and ensuing prosperity, for the Balkan nations. But that promise was somewhat undermined this year when the EU allowed Ukraine into the fast lane as a candidate nation, while progress on membership for Western Balkan nations has largely stalled.

That has turned several Balkan nations into EU sceptics.

Serbia's line with Moscow irks the bloc most, especially since Vucic has refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.

“Serbia needs to step up its efforts in aligning with the EU positions,” said EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi.

Growing China influence

Another concern of Brussels is the growing influence of China in the Balkans.

EU estimates for Chinese investments in Serbia up through 2021 amounted to 10.3 billion euros. China has secured a presence throughout Central and Eastern Europe through investment and infrastructure works as part of its “One Belt, One Road” initiative.

The EU has warned that Chinese companies and banks fuel corruption in the already volatile Western Balkan region because they make state-to-state deals without competition or tenders.

Last January, the EU itself put a major investment deal with China on hold over Brussel's concerns about human rights issues.

(With AP)

