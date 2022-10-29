Modi hopes Sunak can transform historic UK-India ties into modern partnership

INDIA

Many Indians have welcomed the nomination of Rishi Sunak as Britain’s prime minister. Sunak becomes the first Indian-origin Hindu to lead the United Kingdom.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate 42-year-old Sunak. His 24 October success in securing the Tory leadership coincided with Diwali, the festival of lights, which Hindus believe is a promise of prosperity.

“Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,” Modi said as other comentators dubbed Sunak's victory as a matter of “pride for Indians worldwide”.

Indian newspapers have repeatedly reminded readers of Sunak’s religion. He's a practicing Hindu, but have tended to gloss over his immaculate British upbringing or his tenuous links to India where Oxford-educated Sunak has no remaining blood relatives.

Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

Sunak was born in Southampton to parents of Indian descent who moved to Britain from Nairobi in 1966. His grandparents migrated to Africa in the mid-1930s from Gujranwala, which is now in Punjab province, and part of Pakistan.

“I know many Indians now think an Indian will rule over the old colonial masters,” commented former British Labour Party politician Meghnath Desai, referring to 200 years of Britain’s commercial and military rule in the Indian subcontinent.

“Hard-selling achievers is a convenient way of grabbing the limelight by entities which have nothing to offer,” added analyst Shivaji Sarkar, speaking with RFI.

Economists say Punjabi-speaking Sunak will rather first fix Britain’s economy than double down on his diaspora campaign in north London where he spoke of improving ties with India.

Rishi Sunak and his wife worshipping cow in London, he's top contender for the post of British PM.



Even such a high post and associated power doesn't stop him to follow what he believes in.



Special thanks to Srila Prabhupada for spreading the Vedic Culture all around the world. pic.twitter.com/Ete9m0DHGs — Jasbir Singh 🍥 (@chauhan_JasbirS) August 25, 2022

“He is a British prime minister, he is a British politician and he will work within the constraints that British policy places on him,” added Navtej Sarna, a former Indian ambassador to the United States.

“Let us not load the relationship with unrealistic expectations,” Sarna told India Today television after Sunak, son-in-law to an Indian software tycoon, became Britain’s third prime minister this year.

Some Indians have evoked the prospect of commerce flowering to 99 billion euros by 2030 from the current 17 billion euros, through a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) which they believe the Fullbright scholar will launch without batting an eyelid.

Three persons of Indian ancestry now have fingers on the nuclear button: Narendra Modi, Shehbaz Sharif, and Rishi Sunak. — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) October 24, 2022

“But if there is a contest between what India wants and what the UK wants, then he has to decide in favour of the UK,”cautioned Suresh Goel, another former diplomat.

The FTA all but sank when Indian-origin British Home Secretary Suella Braverman publicly linked the deal to London’s concerns over migration from India and overstay issues.

Braverman resigned on suspicion of having ignored government confidentiality rules. Six days later Sunak gave her back her old job.

Britain is now the fifth nation where an Indian-origin politician has risen to the highest office. The others are Portugal, Guyana, Surinam and Mauritius -- which has had two presidents of Indian descent.

