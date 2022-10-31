India bridge collapse kills 132 en route to religious festival

India - disaster

A screen grab of people clinging on to the collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India, 30 October, 2022.

An overloaded pedestrian bridge holding religious festivalgoers collapsed, sending at least 132 people to their deaths in the Machchhu river, police said on Monday.

"I saw the bridge collapse before my eyes," one witness who worked all night trying to rescue people told AFP newswire, without giving his name.

The supporting cables on a suspension bridge in Morbi, in the western state of Gujarat, collapsed after dark, as those who fell into the water shouted for help.

One witness said the bridge was “jam-packed”.

Another said that only those who knew how to swim were rescued near the shore. Police said that 130 had been rescued.

The rescue operation was launched immediately, with authorities using boats and divers to look for survivors. Soldiers from the Indian Army and Navy also participated in the rescue operation.

#MorbiBridgeCollapse | Seven members, including five children, of a family in Jaliya Devani village of Jamnagar district, died in the mishap yesterday. The bodies are being taken for the last rites. pic.twitter.com/dcQLDjHsGN — NDTV (@ndtv) October 31, 2022

Police said most of the victims were women and children, while 15 others have been hospitalized.

Around 15 others were being treated in hospital.

Probe into the bridge repairs

The suspension bridge had reopened last week after being closed for repairs. The 233-metre-long, 1.5 metre-wide bridge was constructed in 1880 by the British colonial authorities.

Indian television broadcaster NDTV reported that it reopened on Wednesday after seven months of repairs despite not having a safety certificate. Video footage from Saturday showed it swaying wildly.

While Gujurati authorities have set up a five-member team to look into the deaths, the district police have initiated a probe against the contractor, who reportedly did not have a safety certificate to open the bridge.

On the state-run website, the bridge was described as “an engineering marvel.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was touring his home state of Gujarat at the time, said those killed and injured in the accident would receive compensation.

