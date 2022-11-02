Ukraine grain shipments resume as Russia rejoins UN-Turkey-brokered deal

WAR IN UKRAINE

Vessels taking part in the Black Sea grain deal wait to pass through Turkey's Bosphorus strait.

Maritime grain exports from Ukraine resumed on Wednesday as Russia said it was rejoining an agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey to establish a safe Black Sea corridor for grain vessels.

Last Saturday Moscow withdrew from the scheme, accusing Ukraine of using the corridor to launch a drone attack on Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told parliament that grain shipments would resume as planned, after a call between the Russian and Turkish defence ministers.

The defence ministry in Moscow confirmed that it was resuming participation, saying it had received sufficient guarantees from Kyiv on demilitarising the maritime corridor.

"Russia considers that the guarantees are sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the agreement," the ministry said.

The deal, which is overseen by the Joint Coordination Centre in Istanbul, has allowed more than 9.7 million metric tonnes of grain and other foodstuffs to leave Ukrainian ports.

Under the terms of the deal, which was originally agreed in July, ships moving to and from Ukraine are inspected by a joint team of Russian, Turkish, Ukrainian and UN officials.

Macron denounces Russia

In a call with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron denounced Russia's decision to exit the deal saying it again harms global food security.

Ukraine had dismissed Russia's accusations as a false pretext to withdraw from the deal.

The Kremlin has long criticised the accord, claiming that most of the consignments were being delivered to Europe, not to poor countries where grain was needed most.

Ukrainian officials have denied the claim.

No military operations

Grain-loaded cargo kept sailing on Monday and Tuesday, but the UN had warned that any ship movements after Russia announced its suspension were a temporary and extraordinary measure.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday said that it was dangerous to continue exports without Russia's participation.

The Russian defence ministry on Wednesday said it obtained written guarantees from Kyiv thanks to the participation of the UN and assistance from Turkey.

It said Kyiv guaranteed "the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports determined in the interests of the export of agricultural products for conducting military operations against the Russian Federation."

