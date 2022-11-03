Italy's far-right leader woos EU chiefs on first trip to Brussels

EUROPE - ITALY

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the European Parliament headquarters in Brussels, on November 3, 2022.

Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with European Union leaders in Brussels on Friday in a visit intended to reassure Italy’s partners following last month’s far-right election victory.

Advertising Read more

Meloni was to meet three of the EU’s top figures including EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament speaker Roberta Metsola and European Council President Charles Michel.

Posting on social media ahead of today's visit, Meloni wrote: “Italy’s voice in Europe will be strong: we are ready to tackle the big issues, starting with the energy crisis, working together on a solution to support families and businesses and curb speculation."

Oggi a Bruxelles per incontrare vertici istituzioni europee. La voce dell'Italia in Europa sarà forte: siamo pronti ad affrontare le grandi questioni, a partire dalla crisi energetica, collaborando per una soluzione a sostegno di famiglie e imprese e per frenare la speculazione. pic.twitter.com/FZngSeeOEX — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) November 3, 2022

Strategic visit

The choice of Brussels for her first overseas trip since taking office two weeks ago is a strategic one.

Meloni and her nationalist Brothers of Italy party have been critical of EU powers in the past, while her populist coalition ally the League once floated the idea of an “Italexit” – withdrawing from the bloc altogether.

Yet while Euroscepticism plays well with some Italian voters, Meloni’s government – which also includes Silvio Berlusconi’s centre-right Forza Italia party – knows it is dependent on EU support to fund campaign promises to tackle the country’s economic woes, most urgently soaring energy bills.

A joint plan to ease the energy burden on consumers was expected to be the main focus of Meloni’s talks with von der Leyen.

Another pressing topic is the post-Covid recovery plan negotiated by Meloni’s predecessor, centrist technocrat Mario Draghi, which stands to bring Italy €200 billion of EU funds in exchange for structural reforms.

While Meloni has suggested that the plan needs adjustments to factor in the higher cost of power and raw materials, she is not expected to push for any more major revisions at this stage.

Economic balancing act

Instead, the new Prime Minister must seek to establish how much more debt Brussels will allow Italy to take on as she prepares her government’s first budget, which is due to be submitted to the European Commission by the end of this month.

Having promised not to increase Italy’s already massive public deficit further – and at the same time pledging to extend a flat tax to higher earners – the governing coalition faces a challenge to balance expensive reforms with fiscal responsibility.

Its financial policies have been entrusted to Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, a relative moderate and pro-European who also served in Draghi’s cabinet – making him a safe choice apt to reassure Brussels.

Meloni’s visit to the heart of the EU was intended to send a similar signal. “The trip itself is the message,” a Brothers of Italy source told Politico.

It follows Meloni’s decision to meet French President Emmanuel Macron just hours after formally taking office last month, when the two leaders agreed “on the willingness to continue to cooperate on the major common challenges at the European level and in respect of mutual national interests”, according to her office.

Meloni’s first day also saw her take a phone call with von der Leyen, who said she looked forward to “constructive cooperation” with Italy’s new leader.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe