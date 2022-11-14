France's Macron calls for fresh sanctions against Iran over protest repression

IRAN

Women shout during a protest against the Iranian regime, in Los Angeles, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for international sanctions on Iranian officials in response to the regime's crackdown on the protest movement he again described as a "revolution".

Speaking in an interview broadcast this Monday on France Inter radio, the French head of state said that he is "in favour of a strong diplomatic reaction and sanctions on the figures of the regime who have a responsibility in the repression of this revolution."

Macron described the repression as "unprecedented".

"We don't rule out any option," he said, noting that Iran's government was already the target of numerous sanctions.

Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers are due to discuss new sanctions this Monday in Brussels.

According to the Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights, at least 326 people have been killed by the security forces in a crackdown on the nationwide protests.

The uprising was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after she was arrested in September for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women based on Islamic sharia law.

Les iraniennes et les iraniens "se battent pour des valeurs qui sont au cœur de notre République" : après son entrevue avec quatre dissidentes iraniennes Emmanuel Macron dit la "considération" et le "soutien" de la France pour leur combat. #LetUsTalk #IranRevolution #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/Kt585Ms3Oz — France Inter (@franceinter) November 14, 2022

New sanctions against Tehran under discussion

On Friday, Macron angered Iranian officials by hosting four prominent women who have strongly supported the two months of protests, which have become the biggest challenge for the Islamic republic since the 1979 ousting of the shah.

Macron repeatedly used the word "revolution" to describe what was happening in Iran.

"It is women who launched this revolution," he said, adding, "The grandchildren of the [Islamic] revolution are making a revolution."

"The most impressive thing in this movement – in this revolution – is it involves the young women and men who have never known anything other than this regime," Macron underlined.

Iran's foreign ministry has called Macron's comments after the meeting with dissidents "regrettable and shameful".

Keeping dialogue open with Iran

Activists have been bitterly critical of Macron's decision to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September, as he sought to revive the 2015 deal on limiting Iran's nuclear programme.

In his interview on Monday, Macron said he would keep dialogue open with Raisi but acknowledged that the current situation had further complicated the path towards a nuclear deal.

"Diplomacy is talking with people you disagree with and trying to do something useful," said Macron, who arrived on Monday at the G20 summit in Indonesia for talks with world leaders.

However, he has said the chances of reaching a deal "had been made very fragile by the domestic situation in Iran and the demands made by Iran, which are very difficult to achieve".

"This revolution has changed many things," he added.

