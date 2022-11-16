Macron wraps up France's G20 statement with tough message for Iran

Iran

A gathering in Paris in support of the women-led protests in Iran, October 2022.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday wrapped up his press conference at the G20 summit in Bali with a message for Iran. He called for regional stability, referring to recent bombardments on Iraqi soil, denounced the use of hostage-taking, and reiterated support for the ongoing protest movement.

Speaking at a press conference at the end of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Macron called on Tehran to return to calm and the spirit of cooperation.

He referred specifically to a new series of cross-border missile and drone strikes Iran launched on Monday against Iraq-based Kurdish opposition groups that Tehran accuses of stoking what it calls the "riots" at home.

The attacks, condemned by the United States and the UN, killed at least one person and injured eight, local officials said.

"France has always respected the leaders, the Iranian people. We have always been in an approach of discussion, of respect."

"I think that the choices that have been made in recent months do not go in this direction on the side of Iran. So I call for respect for regional stability, also respect for French nationals," Macron said.

He denounced Teheran's "increasing aggressiveness" towards France through "unacceptable" hostage-taking.

At least seven French citizens are believed to be held hostage in Iran. France has made several diplomatic attempts in recent months to break the deadlock.

Universal principles

Macron also hailed "the courage and legitimacy" of "this revolution of Iranian women and youth", after nationwide protests entered a third month Wednesday.

These people "defend our values, our universal principles. When I say "our", I am not talking about France, they are universal, they are also those of our Charter of the United Nations: equality between women and men, the dignity of every human being," Macron said.

"I think it was completely legitimate, here too, fully respecting Iran's sovereignty, to salute the courage and legitimacy of this fight," he concluded.

His comments came as at least six people were killed in clashes overnight as protests sparked by the 16 September death of Mahsa Amini intensified on the anniversary of a lethal 2019 crackdown.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian woman of Kurdish origin, died in the custody of the notorious morality police after her arrest for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress code for women.

In this photo provided by Kurdish-run Hawar News Agency, Kurdish women hold up portraits of Iranian Mahsa Amini, during a protest condemning her death in Iran, in the city of Qamishli, northern Syria, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. AP

Burning headscarves

"We'll fight! We'll die! We'll take back Iran!" dozens of protesters could be heard chanting around a bonfire on a Tehran street overnight, in a video published by the 1500tasvir social media monitor.

The Iranian authorities have struggled to contain the protests, which have seen women remove and burn their headscarves and face off with the security forces on the street.

The unrest was fanned by fury over the dress rules for women, but has grown into a broad movement against the theocracy that has ruled Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

It has shown no sign of abating despite the authorities' use of lethal force and a campaign of mass arrests that has snared activists, journalists and lawyers, including critics based abroad.

Deteriorating situation

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said on Saturday that security forces had killed at least 326 people, including 43 children and 25 women, in the crackdown.

IHR said at least 15,000 people have been arrested - a figure the Iranian authorities deny.

The judiciary said a revolutionary court on Tuesday handed down the second death sentence in three days over the "riots".

The unnamed defendant was accused of "terrorising people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife", its Mizan Online website reported.

On Monday, the European Union hit more than 30 senior Iranian officials and organisations with sanctions over the crackdown on protesters, and the supply of drones to Russia.

Pressure on Tehran tightened further with the UN's Human Rights Council announcing it would hold a 24 November session on "the deteriorating human rights situation" in Iran.

