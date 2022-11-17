Russia-Ukraine Black Sea grain export deal extended for four months

GRAIN EXPORTS

An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea will continue "under current terms," according to Turkish officials. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the extension of the export deal, which was made necessary by the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and the Russian invasion blocked 20 million tonnes of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal in July.

Turkish authorities say the agreement will remain in force for "120 days considering the winter conditions", adding that there could be "new arrangements" after the winter season.

Two agreements brokered by the UN and Turkey were signed on 22 July.

The first allowed the export of Ukrainian grain blocked by Russia's war in the country, while the second permitted the export of Russian food and fertilisers, despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its invasion.

A source close to the negotiations told the AFP news agency that the parties concerned had agreed to extend the deal.

Ukraine's infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on Thursday confirmed the agreement, saying that the Black Sea Grain Initiative will be extended for 120 days, "under current terms," when the current arrangement expires.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told a press conference at the G20 summit in Indonesia that he saw no reason why the deal should not be extended. "The deal will continue," he said. "There's no problem there."

Guterres welcomes deal extension

On Thursday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed the extension of the grain export deal.

"I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine," Guterres said in a statement, shared by the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center, which has been overseeing the agreement brokered by Turkey and the UN.

"The United Nations is also fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation," Guterres said.

