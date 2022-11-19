Republicans take control of US lower house, leaving Congress split

US Democracy

With Democrats already sure of a Senate majority, Republicans on Wednesday narrowly took control of the US House of Representatives. This leaves Congress split and gives Republicans a legislative base to oppose President Joe Biden's agenda for the final two years of his term.

The Republican majority in the lower house of the US legislature will be far smaller than the party had hoped for. Republicans also failed to take control of the Senate after a historically weak performance by the American right in the November mid-term elections.

The Republicans are expected to win at least 218 seats in the 435-member House of Representatives, the magic number needed to take control. This came a week after millions of Americans went to the polls for the mid-terms, which typically deliver a rejection of White House resident's party.

Joe Biden congratulated Republican leader Kevin McCarthy ​on winning the House majority, adding that the president was ready to work with the Republicans to "deliver results for working families".

Last week's vote, Biden said, was "a strong rejection of election deniers, political violence and intimidation" and demonstrated "the strength and resilience of American democracy".

Tweeting soon after the projection was called, McCarthy said: "Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver."

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Republicans have officially flipped the People's House! Americans are ready for a new direction, and House Republicans are ready to deliver. pic.twitter.com/JIRrLEhKQe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) November 17, 2022

Trump to make a comeback?

The news came one day after former president Donald Trump announced a new run for the White House.

With inflation surging and Biden's popularity ratings cratering, Republicans had hoped to see a "red wave" wash over America, giving them control of both houses and hence an effective veto of most of Biden's legislative plans.

Instead, Democrat voters, galvanised by the Supreme Court's overturning of abortion rights and wary of Trump-endorsed candidates who openly rejected the result of the 2020 presidential election, turned out in force.

And Republicans also lost ground, with candidates rejected by moderate voters as too extreme.

"In the next Congress, House Democrats will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Biden's agenda, with strong leverage over a scant Republican majority," House speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

Democrats take Senate

Biden's party flipped a key Senate seat in Pennsylvania and held onto two more in battleground states, Arizona and Nevada, giving them an unassailable majority in the upper chamber, with 50 seats plus Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

A Senate runoff election in Georgia set for next month could see the Democrats ultimately improve their majority in the upper house.

The Senate oversees the confirmation of federal judges and cabinet members, and having the 100-seat body in his corner will be a major boon for Biden.

