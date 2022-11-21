France's Macron announces new international aid package for crisis-hit Moldova

ENERGY CRISIS

Moldova is facing an economic and humanitarian crisis with the onset of winter, having seen its energy deliveries from Russia slashed in half – hindering its ability to supply enough electricity to its people.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced an international aid pakage of more than €100 million for Moldova, during a summit in Paris. The small EU-friendly democracy is facing an economic and humanitarian crisis with the onset of winter and risks being further destabilised by the Ukraine conflict.

Advertising Read more

A nation of 2.6 million people that lies between Ukraine and Romania, Moldova has felt the effects of rising food and energy prices and has taken in more refugees per head than any other nation.

The country has seen its energy deliveries from Russia slashed in half – hindering its ability to supply enough electricity to its people.

Moldova's President Maia Sandu, who held talks with Macron, warned the country risks running out of gas and electricity this winter, with gas prices rising 600 percent in the last year.

"We need to help its population to hold out," French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told journalists in Paris before the meeting of 35 mostly Western countries, including the United States and 15 international institutions.

EU pivot

Moldova is a former part of the Soviet Union, some of whose territory is occupied by Moscow-backed separatists.

It officially applied to join the European Union just after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and the nations gathered in Paris Monday are keen to keep the country in the EU's orbit.

EU member Romania has stepped in to sell gas and electricity to Moldova at reduced prices, while the government has implemented energy-saving measures.

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told reporters Monday that Romania was supplying "between 80 and 90 percent" of the country's electricity needs but more needed to be done to make the supply sustainable and for Moldova to find other sources.

Even after two previous donor conferences in March and July, Moldova needs an additional €1.1 billion to get through this winter, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu said earlier this month.

"In the case of Moldova we are talking about the need to maintain peace, stability and security," he told reporters on Monday.

Inflation in Moldova is running at more than 30 percent, leading to warnings about the risk of civil unrest.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe