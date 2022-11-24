Despite lockdown, China records highest-ever number of daily Covid cases

COVID IN CHINA

This way, please. A health and security check at Beijing Capital International Airport.

The number of daily Covid cases in China has climbed to the highest since the pandemic began, official data showed on Thursday, despite the government persisting with a zero-tolerance approach involving strict lockdowns and travel restrictions.

China recorded 31,454 domestic cases -- 27,517 without symptoms -- on Wednesday, according to the National Health Bureau in Beijing.

The government's zero-Covid push has caused resentment among swathes of the population as the pandemic's third anniversary approaches, sparking sporadic protests and hitting productivity in the world's second-largest economy.

On Wednesday, violent protests erupted at Foxconn's vast iPhone factory in central China, with video showing dozens of hazmat-clad personnel wielding batons and chasing employees.

The latest figures exceed the 29,390 infections recorded in mid-April when megacity Shanghai was under lockdown, with residents struggling to buy food and access medical care.

Several cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing have tightened Covid restrictions as cases surge.

Restrictions return in force

The capital now requires a negative PCR test result within 48 hours for those seeking to enter public places such as shopping malls, hotels and government buildings. Schools across the city have moved to online classes.

The southern manufacturing hub of Guangzhou -- where nearly a third of the latest Covid cases were found -- has built thousands of temporary hospital rooms to accommodate patients.

A series of new rules announced by the central government earlier this month appeared to signal a shift away from zero-Covid, easing quarantine requirements for entering the country and simplifying a system for designating high-risk areas.

But China has yet to approve more effective mRNA vaccines for public use and only 85 percent of adults over 60 had received two doses of domestic vaccines by mid-August, according to health authorities.

Shijiazhuang, a city neighbouring Beijing, and a pilot for testing reopening strategies, reversed most of its easing measures this week.

