Macron slams 'aggressive' US subsidies scheme on visit to Washington

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a ceremony honoring U.S. soldiers who helped liberate France in World War II, at the French Embassy in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2022.

France's President Emmanuel Macron told American lawmakers that US industrial subsidies are "super aggressive" against French and European competitors. His comments came on the first day of a rare state visit to Washington.

"This is super aggressive for our business people," an AFP reporter heard Macron tell members of Congress and business leaders, who had invited him to lunch ahead of the main part of the state visit on Thursday, when the French leader will spend most of the day with President Joe Biden.

Macron was referring to Biden's signature policy called the Inflation Reduction Act, which is set to pour billions of dollars into environmentally friendly industries -- with strong backing for US-based manufacturers.

The White House touts the IRA legislation as a groundbreaking effort to reignite US manufacturing and promote renewable technologies, but European Union governments are crying foul, threatening to launch a trade war by subsidizing their own green economy sector.

Macron's blunt assessment, saying he just wanted "to be respected as a good friend," tore some of the veneer off a carefully choreographed state visit intended to celebrate historic US-French ties -- and also tackle the trickier parts of the US-EU transatlantic alliance.

"I don't want to become a market to sell American products because I have exactly the same products as you," said Macron, stressing that France had its own middle class in need of employment.

"And the consequence of the IRA is that you will perhaps fix your issue but you will increase my problem. I'm sorry to be so straightforward," he said.

Not a zero sum game

US advances in the clean energy economy will help Europeans too, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. The IRA "presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security. This is not a zero sum game."

In a speech later at the French embassy, Macron insisted on the subsidies issue and said they could become a real sticking point in US relations with Europe.

While voicing support for the environmental goals of the IRA, Macron said, "These are choices that will split the West."

Still, Macron said US-French ties remain solid, calling on both countries to heed "the bonds that history has forged between us, an alliance stronger than anything."

Objective Moon

Earlier, Macron joined Vice President Kamala Harris at NASA headquarters in Washington to discuss cooperation in space -- and to propose the first Frenchman on the Moon.

Macron highlighted the American lunar program Artemis, whose first uncrewed test mission launched in mid-November with participation of the European Space Agency (ESA), and said "we are very keen" to join.

French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Vice President Kamala Harris speak during a meeting to highlight space cooperation between the two countries, at NASA headquarters in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. AP - Alex Brandon

"It's very important for us, as long as you can propose a French leader to fly to the Moon quite rapidly," he told Harris, in a nod to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who also attended the NASA visit.

Macron's busy schedule, which included a working lunch to discuss biodiversity and clean energy, and a visit to the historic Arlington National Cemetery, illustrated the ambitions set for the trip -- the first formal state visit by a foreign leader to Washington since Biden took office nearly two years ago.

The core of the visit will be Thursday, including a White House military honor guard, Oval Office talks with Biden, a joint press conference and a banquet where Grammy-award-winning American musician Jon Batiste will perform.

