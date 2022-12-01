Macron welcomed in USA as 'vital ally' on first day of state visit

DIPLOMACY

French President Emmanuel Macron met with US Vice-President Kamala Harris at NASA headquarters on the first day of his three-day state visit to the USA.

French President Emmanuel Macron has underlined Franco-American cooperation with a tour of NASA headquarters on the first day of his three-day state visit to the USA, but tough talks on trade and China are expected on Thursday when he meets Joe Biden for the main part of his trip.

Advertising Read more

President Macron, who arrived late Tuesday with his wife Brigitte, joined Vice President Kamala Harris at the NASA facility in Washington on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in space.

Harris told Macron, "France is a vital ally to the United States and this visit demonstrates the strength of our partnership, our friendship ... one that is based on shared democratic principles and values."

The French president has remained in the high-tech sphere on day one of his visit, attending a meeting on civilian nuclear energy.

USA! A moment to celebrate the friendship between our two countries. A moment to progress together in a time of great challenges. pic.twitter.com/Pw5EfktFC2 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 30, 2022

Hectic schedule

Macron's itinerary, which also includes a working lunch to discuss biodiversity and clean energy, and a visit to the historic Arlington National Cemetery, illustrates the ambitions set for the trip – the first formal state visit by a foreign leader to Washington since Biden took office nearly two years ago.

The crux of the visit will be on Thursday – including a White House military honor guard, direct Oval Office talks with US President Joe Biden, a joint press conference and a state banquet.

Compared to Macron's awkward experience as the guest of Donald Trump in 2018, this trip will be a carefully choreographed display of transatlantic friendship.

Re- China, Europe has since 2018 its own, unique strategy for relations with China, who we see as an economic competitor, a strategic rival, and a partner for subjects such as the fight against climate warming or for biodiversity. — Pascal Confavreux (@P_Confavreux) November 29, 2022

Easing tensions, building on common ground

However, tensions are rising over trade as Europeans nervously watch the rollout of Biden's signature green industry policy – the Inflation Reduction Act.

Another gripe in Europe is the high cost of US liquid natural gas exports – which have surged to help compensate for cancelled Russian deliveries.

The White House, however, says the main goal of the state visit is to nurture the "personal relationship, the alliance relationship" with France – and between Biden and Macron.

Building on common ground, however, one of goals will include improving coordination on helping Ukraine to repel Russia and the even more complicated question of how to manage the rise of superpower China.

Despite his strong support for Kyiv, Macron's insistence on continuing to maintain dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin has irked American diplomats.

The China question – with Washington pursuing a more hawkish tone while EU powers try to find a middle ground – is unlikely to see much progress.

"Europe has since 2018 its own, unique strategy for relations with China," tweeted French embassy spokesman Pascal Confavreux in Washington.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe