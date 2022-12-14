Moroccan football fans left in the lurch after Royal Air Maroc cancels all Qatar flights

2022 WORLD CUP

Morocco's flag carrier, Royal Air Maroc has cancelled flights to bring football fans to the World Cup semi-final against France, citing restrictions in Qatar.

Royal Air Maroc said in a statement this Wednesday, "Following the latest restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways."

The Qatari government's international media office has reportedly not responded to requests for a comment on the move.

Royal Air Maroc had previously said it would lay on 30 additional flights to help fans get to Qatar for Wednesday night's semi-final game against France but on Tuesday the airline reported only 14 flights had been scheduled.

ALERT Royal Air Maroc cancels all today’s world cup fans flights to Doha https://t.co/qayEe0ljUK — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 14, 2022

The cancellation of Wednesday's seven scheduled flights means Royal Air Maroc was only able to fly the seven flights on Tuesday, leaving fans who had booked match tickets or hotel rooms unable to travel.

The national carrier said it would reimburse air tickets and apologised to customers.

