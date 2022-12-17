Hot matter as nuclear fusion breakthrough sends science world into a spin

SCIENCE

This illustration provided by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory depicts a target pellet inside a hohlraum capsule with laser beams entering through openings on either end.

For the first time in history, scientists have achieved the impossible: creating a positive energy gain from nuclear fusion – the same energy that powers the sun.

Announced by the US Department of Energy this week, the nuclear fusion breakthrough brings humanity a step towards unlimited, carbon-free, clean renewable energy that could “revolutionise the world”.

"Simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century," said US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm of the achievement by scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

"It strengthens our national security and ignition allows us to replicate certain conditions only found in the stars and in the sun.”

Star power

Fusion “ignition” is described by Lawrence Livermore as “the moment when the energy from a controlled fusion reaction outstrips the rate at which x-ray radiation losses and electron conduction cool the implosion” – or as much or more energy goes “out” than “in”.

A positive energy gain means that the fusion reaction achieved by scientists generated more energy than was put in to trigger that reaction.

Researchers had been working on the technology for decades, Granholm said – adding that the impact of their work would assist US industries nationwide.

BREAKING NEWS: @ENERGY and @NNSAnews today announced the achievement of #FusionIgnition at @lasers_llnl — a major scientific breakthrough decades in the making that will pave the way for advancements in national security and clean energy: https://t.co/ree9UAJSkf pic.twitter.com/w3oBH06pe8 — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (@Livermore_Lab) December 13, 2022

Fusion versus fission

Nuclear fusion is considered by some to be the energy of the future because it produces no greenhouse gases, leaves little waste and has no risk of nuclear accidents.

It is different from fission, the technique used in nuclear power plants, because it fuses two atomic nuclei instead of splitting one.

The scientists at Lawrence Livermore focused a laser on a target to fuse two light hydrogen atoms into a denser one.

When the two light atoms collide at very high speeds, they fuse together into one heavier element, helium, releasing energy in the process.

"Controlling the power source of the stars is the greatest technological challenge humanity has ever undertaken," tweeted physicist Arthur Turrell, author of The Star Builders.

Big job ahead

However, scientists also say there’s plenty more work to be done. Producing fusion reactions is only possible by heating matter to over 100 million degrees Celsius.

"So we have to find ways to isolate this extremely hot matter from anything that could cool it down," said Erik Lefebvre, project leader at the French Atomic Energy Commission.

"This is the problem of containment."

Fusing atoms together also takes an enormous amount of energy, both in the quest to achieve a reaction and to contain it.

