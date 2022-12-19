'Last chance' deal to save world's biodiversity agreed at Cop15

ENVIRONMENT

Members of WWF protest at the Cop15 biodiversity summit in Montreal, Canada.

An historic deal to safeguard a third of the planet by 2030 and halt the destruction of Earth’s ecosystems has been agreed at UN biodiversity talks in Montreal.

Some 190 nations attending the Cop15 summit on Monday signed the “last chance” pact to ensure the survival of a million species and put nature on the path to recovery.

Included are targets for protecting rainforests, wetlands and oceans, ensuring the rights of indigenous peoples – the traditional custodians of nature – and $30 billion in yearly conservation aid for developing countries by the end of the decade.

Wide-reaching

Brian O'Donnell of the Campaign for Nature described the accord as "the largest land and ocean conservation commitment in history”.

"The international community has come together for a landmark global biodiversity agreement that provides some hope that the crisis facing nature is starting to get the attention it deserves," O'Donnell said.

"Moose, sea turtles, parrots, rhinos, rare ferns and ancient trees, butterflies, rays, and dolphins are among the million species that will see a significantly improved outlook for their survival and abundance if this agreement is implemented effectively."

The deal, which has been compared to the Paris Agreement, comes after repeated delays and more than four years of negotiations.

In order for it to be adopted, Cop15 chair Huang Runqiu – China’s Environment Minister – overruled an objection from the Democratic Republic of Congo, which wanted it to include more funding for developing countries.

Cameroon and Uganda also expressed opposition to the text, while WWF International director Marco Lambertini said the deal was only as good as its implementation.

“It also lacks a mandatory ratcheting mechanism that will hold governments accountable to increase action if targets are not met,” Lambertini added.

